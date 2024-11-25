Trending
Nov. 25, 2024

Serial shoe thief at kindergarten identified as a weasel

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Police set up security cameras at a Japanese school after students' shoes started disappearing and the culprit was ultimately identified as a furry footwear fan -- a weasel.

The Gosho Kodomo-en kindergarten in Koga, Fukuoka Prefecture, contacted police for help after 15 shoes vanished from the school in early November, and three more were taken the following day.

Police set up three security cameras in the school to catch the culprit in the act.

A single shoe vanished during the night of Nov. 11 and police reviewed the captured footage to identify the perpetrator.

The video shows a weasel appearing from behind a wall and raiding the cubbyholes where the children store their indoor shoes.

The animal spread shoes across the floor and made off with one item of footwear.

"We were very worried, but we're relieved now that we know it was an animal," a school employee told the Mainichi Shimbun.

Animal experts said the weasel had likely given birth recently and was using the shoes to line its nest.

The school said the cubbyholes are now being covered with netting at night to keep furry thieves at bay.

