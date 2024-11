Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a horse stranded in the cold waters of the Erewash Canal. Photo courtesy of Alfreton Community Fire Station/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of an "adventurous horse" that ended up stranded in the frigid waters of a canal. The Alfreton Community Fire Station said on social media that the Blue Watch Alfreton crew responded with support from the Eastwood on-call fire station after "an adventurous horse had found its way out of its field and into the canal." Advertisement

The firefighters "used their enhanced animal rescue skills" to "create a barrel-skid with yellow strops" and pull the house out of the Erewash Canal.

"Once back on dry land, she was walked back to her field for a check over by Scarsdale vets. Her temp soon got back to normal after being wrapped in blankets and nibbling some hay," the post said.

The fire station urged locals to check on their animals regularly amid the current cold weather snap and ensure all enclosures are secure.