Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Rhode Island Department of Transportation workers cleaning out catch basins made a startling discovery -- two trapped raccoons treading water in a rapidly-filling drain.

The Westerly Animal Shelter said on social media that RIDOT crews checking on catch basins discovered two raccoons stranded in one of the drains as it was filling with rainwater.

"The raccoons were swimming to stay alive -- they fell in and couldn't get out," the post said.

The animal shelter shared video of animal control officers fishing the raccoons out of their predicament.

The post said officers were "happy to help these critters go back home."