Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket just one month after winning $50,000 from another game. The Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she bought five $10 scratch-offs from the Harford Citgo in Baltimore and scored a top prize from a $100,000 Crossword ticket.

The woman had won a $50,000 prize from a Ca$h Plu$ scratch-off ticket just one month earlier.

The winner said her strategy involves checking the Maryland Lottery's app before she buys games to see which tickets still have a large number of top prizes remaining.

The player said some of her winnings will go toward home improvement projects.