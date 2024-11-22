Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A hungry hawk swooped toward a Connecticut homeowner's chicken coop and became stuck in the surrounding netting.

The New Canaan Police Department said Animal Control Officer Sean Godejohn responded to a home where a hawk had gotten stuck in the netting around a chicken coop.

"It is common for animals to get tangled in netting," Godejohn said to Patch. "I've pulled birds and other animals out of soccer netting and garden netting."

Godejohn said he was able to carefully lift the hawk by its legs and cut it free from the netting. He said the hawk was not injured and was safely released at the scene.

"If you have any soccer nets, I recommend to take them down when not in use," Godejohn said. "If you have fencing around your chicken coop that is a netting-type material, I would suggest to use metal chicken wire instead."