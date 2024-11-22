Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 22, 2024 / 3:57 PM

Cat rescued after five days stranded in Washington tree

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Washington brought a cat back down to earth after the feline spent five days stranded in a tree.

Adams County Pet Rescue said on social media that the short-haired cat had been stranded for five days at the top of a tree in Othello's Lions Park, braving frigid temperatures, rain and snow.

Advertisement

"The trees divide Lions Park in Othello almost in half so she could go from tree to tree making it harder for us to find a tree that we could maneuver up," rescuers wrote on Facebook.

The cat was spotted on a lower branch Thursday. An ACPR rescuer climbed a 10-foot ladder then was able to climb 4 feet higher on the tree to reach the frightened cat.

Advertisement

The cat was wearing a collar but did not have any tags or identification, the rescue said.

"She's eaten, used the litter box and is getting warm. We are glad that she's safe," rescuers wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hawk swoops toward chicken coop, gets caught in netting
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Hawk swoops toward chicken coop, gets caught in netting
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A hungry hawk swooped toward a Connecticut homeowner's chicken coop and became stuck in the surrounding netting.
Maryland woman wins her second lottery jackpot in two months
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Maryland woman wins her second lottery jackpot in two months
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket just one month after winning $50,000 from another game.
Wisconsin 10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Wisconsin 10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's deputy came to the "rescue" of a 10-year-old who called 911 to ask for help with math homework.
Loose horse wrangled after running on Utah highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose horse wrangled after running on Utah highway
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Police and members of the public came together in Utah to rescue an escaped horse that went running on a busy highway.
Maryland Lottery player wins $100,008 Keno prize on her birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland Lottery player wins $100,008 Keno prize on her birthday
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman celebrated her birthday with a Keno ticket from the Maryland Lottery and earned a $100,008 gift.
'Notorious P.I.G.' leads animal control officers on hoof chase in Washington
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Notorious P.I.G.' leads animal control officers on hoof chase in Washington
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A porcine perpetrator dubbed "Notorious P.I.G." led animal control officers on a chase through a Tacoma, Wash., neighborhood.
Most-clogged U.S. cities revealed ahead of 'Brown Friday'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Most-clogged U.S. cities revealed ahead of 'Brown Friday'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Plumbers in the United States are preparing for "Brown Friday," the busiest day of the year for their profession, and one analysis suggests Los Angeles is likely to be the most-clogged city.
North America's oldest macaroni penguin turns 40
Odd News // 1 day ago
North America's oldest macaroni penguin turns 40
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating the 40th birthday of the oldest known macaroni penguin in North America.
Overturned truck covers Arizona road with thousands of White Claw cans
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overturned truck covers Arizona road with thousands of White Claw cans
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- An overturned truck on an Arizona highway committed a massive party foul when it overturned and spilled thousands of White Claw cans onto the road.
Woman buys 18 identical lottery tickets, wins $180,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman buys 18 identical lottery tickets, wins $180,000
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Washington woman who felt especially confident about her lottery numbers bought 18 identical tickets for a single Match 4 drawing and scored a total $180,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Notorious P.I.G.' leads animal control officers on hoof chase in Washington
'Notorious P.I.G.' leads animal control officers on hoof chase in Washington
Plane grounded for four days when 132 hamsters escape on board
Plane grounded for four days when 132 hamsters escape on board
Most-clogged U.S. cities revealed ahead of 'Brown Friday'
Most-clogged U.S. cities revealed ahead of 'Brown Friday'
Canadian grandma breaks world record for pushups
Canadian grandma breaks world record for pushups
North America's oldest macaroni penguin turns 40
North America's oldest macaroni penguin turns 40
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement