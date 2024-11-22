Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Washington brought a cat back down to earth after the feline spent five days stranded in a tree.

Adams County Pet Rescue said on social media that the short-haired cat had been stranded for five days at the top of a tree in Othello's Lions Park, braving frigid temperatures, rain and snow.

"The trees divide Lions Park in Othello almost in half so she could go from tree to tree making it harder for us to find a tree that we could maneuver up," rescuers wrote on Facebook.

The cat was spotted on a lower branch Thursday. An ACPR rescuer climbed a 10-foot ladder then was able to climb 4 feet higher on the tree to reach the frightened cat.

The cat was wearing a collar but did not have any tags or identification, the rescue said.

"She's eaten, used the litter box and is getting warm. We are glad that she's safe," rescuers wrote.