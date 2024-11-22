Wisconsin 10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's deputy came to the "rescue" of a 10-year-old who called 911 to ask for help with math homework.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said on social media that a dispatcher answered a 911 call "from a 10-year-old who called to say that he needed help with his math homework."

"He stated his family 'wasn't very good at math either' and he needed help," the post said.

Sheriff George Lenzner said dispatcher Kim Krause explained to the young caller that 911 was not the appropriate number to call for homework help, but she also offered her assistance.

"She had some time, so she said, 'Can I help you with the problem?' And well, he gave this long problem with decimals and she was unable to help him, so she informed him, 'Well, let me see if I got a deputy near your residence,'" Lenzner told Good Morning America.

Deputy Sheriff Chase Mason was in the area and agreed to take a look at the math problem.

"Personally, I am also not overly proficient when it comes to math, but nonetheless, I responded to assist," Mason wrote in his report about the incident.

Mason, who has a stepson the same age as the caller, sat down with the child and was able to "solve the decimal related math problems," the Facebook post said. "Our young caller was provided a business card and was told we are always here to help, except next time he should probably use the non-emergency line if it's not a life-threatening situation."