Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 22, 2024 / 1:13 PM

Wisconsin 10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's deputy came to the "rescue" of a 10-year-old who called 911 to ask for help with math homework.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said on social media that a dispatcher answered a 911 call "from a 10-year-old who called to say that he needed help with his math homework."

Advertisement

"He stated his family 'wasn't very good at math either' and he needed help," the post said.

Sheriff George Lenzner said dispatcher Kim Krause explained to the young caller that 911 was not the appropriate number to call for homework help, but she also offered her assistance.

"She had some time, so she said, 'Can I help you with the problem?' And well, he gave this long problem with decimals and she was unable to help him, so she informed him, 'Well, let me see if I got a deputy near your residence,'" Lenzner told Good Morning America.

Deputy Sheriff Chase Mason was in the area and agreed to take a look at the math problem.

"Personally, I am also not overly proficient when it comes to math, but nonetheless, I responded to assist," Mason wrote in his report about the incident.

Advertisement

Mason, who has a stepson the same age as the caller, sat down with the child and was able to "solve the decimal related math problems," the Facebook post said. "Our young caller was provided a business card and was told we are always here to help, except next time he should probably use the non-emergency line if it's not a life-threatening situation."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Loose horse wrangled after running on Utah highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Loose horse wrangled after running on Utah highway
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Police and members of the public came together in Utah to rescue an escaped horse that went running on a busy highway.
Maryland Lottery player wins $100,008 Keno prize on her birthday
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland Lottery player wins $100,008 Keno prize on her birthday
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman celebrated her birthday with a Keno ticket from the Maryland Lottery and earned a $100,008 gift.
'Notorious P.I.G.' leads animal control officers on hoof chase in Washington
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Notorious P.I.G.' leads animal control officers on hoof chase in Washington
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A porcine perpetrator dubbed "Notorious P.I.G." led animal control officers on a chase through a Tacoma, Wash., neighborhood.
Most-clogged U.S. cities revealed ahead of 'Brown Friday'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Most-clogged U.S. cities revealed ahead of 'Brown Friday'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Plumbers in the United States are preparing for "Brown Friday," the busiest day of the year for their profession, and one analysis suggests Los Angeles is likely to be the most-clogged city.
North America's oldest macaroni penguin turns 40
Odd News // 1 day ago
North America's oldest macaroni penguin turns 40
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating the 40th birthday of the oldest known macaroni penguin in North America.
Overturned truck covers Arizona road with thousands of White Claw cans
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overturned truck covers Arizona road with thousands of White Claw cans
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- An overturned truck on an Arizona highway committed a massive party foul when it overturned and spilled thousands of White Claw cans onto the road.
Woman buys 18 identical lottery tickets, wins $180,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman buys 18 identical lottery tickets, wins $180,000
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Washington woman who felt especially confident about her lottery numbers bought 18 identical tickets for a single Match 4 drawing and scored a total $180,000.
Overdue book returned to Tennessee library after 51 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overdue book returned to Tennessee library after 51 years
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A former patron of a Pennsylvania library returned a book recently that had been due back 51 years earlier.
Deer runs through Tennessee gym, poops in locker room
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer runs through Tennessee gym, poops in locker room
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A deer crashed through the window of a Tennessee gym and ended up spending about two hours in a locker room -- leaving a smelly surprise behind.
Canadian grandma breaks world record for pushups
Odd News // 2 days ago
Canadian grandma breaks world record for pushups
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Canadian grandmother completed 1,575 pushups in one hour, earning her second Guinness World Records title.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane grounded for four days when 132 hamsters escape on board
Plane grounded for four days when 132 hamsters escape on board
'Notorious P.I.G.' leads animal control officers on hoof chase in Washington
'Notorious P.I.G.' leads animal control officers on hoof chase in Washington
Most-clogged U.S. cities revealed ahead of 'Brown Friday'
Most-clogged U.S. cities revealed ahead of 'Brown Friday'
Canadian grandma breaks world record for pushups
Canadian grandma breaks world record for pushups
Woman buys 18 identical lottery tickets, wins $180,000
Woman buys 18 identical lottery tickets, wins $180,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement