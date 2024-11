A Maryland woman won a $100,008 prize from a Keno lottery ticket she bought on her birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman celebrated her birthday with a Keno ticket from the Maryland Lottery and earned a $100,008 gift. The New Carrollton woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was celebrating her birthday Nov. 14 when she bought her $10 Keno ticket from Zach's Liquor in Hyattsville.

"I've been playing the Maryland Lottery since 1985," the woman said. "I really like Keno."

The player, who previously won $20,000 from a scratch-off ticket several years ago, won a total prize of $100,008.

"When I saw that $100,000 come up, I said, 'Woooo! Now I can get a new car,'" the winner said.

The winner said some of her prize money will also likely go toward home improvement projects, a trip to Las Vegas and bolstering her savings account.