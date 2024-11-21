Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A porcine perpetrator dubbed "Notorious P.I.G." led animal control officers on a chase through a Tacoma, Wash., neighborhood.

The Tacoma Police Department said its Animal Control Unit responded to the east side of the city when a small pig was seen running through a residential neighborhood.

"When they arrived, they quickly sized up the situation and sprang into action. The little oinker made them work for their 'bacon,' but in the end, Notorious P.I.G. was safely captured and escorted off the streets," the department said on social media.

The post included body camera footage of the chase, which featured the pig squealing loudly while attempting to hoof it away from the officers.

The pig was not injured and was taken to The Rusty Bar Ranch in Roy.

The female pig, now named Tori, joined another pig recently rounded up in the City of Auburn.

The Ranch said in a Facebook post that both pigs "were sentenced to live out the rest of their lives as spoiled residents at Rusty Bar Ranch."