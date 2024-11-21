Trending
Odd News
Nov. 21, 2024

Loose horse wrangled after running on Utah highway

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Police and members of the public came together in Utah to rescue an escaped horse that went running on a busy highway.

The Springville Police Department said the filly was first spotted near the Walmart store in Springville before making her way down Spanish Fork Main Street.

"She then 'stirruped' some trouble and wanted a butter burger at Culver's, then [traveled] down US-6 where unsuspecting drivers saw a full siren police chase with her," the department said on social media.

Police were able to corner the horse at Motor Sportsland.

"We had a couple of awesome citizens who our girl took a liking to and assisted officers with roping, bridling, and after hours of work, were able to get her in the [Utah County Sheriff's Office] trailer," the post said.

