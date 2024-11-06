Friend's advice leads Maryland woman to $30,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
Kitty Cat said she recently started playing Fast Play games at a the urging of a friend who told her the games had been lucky recently.
The player said she initially scored a few small prizes, leading her to buy a Fast Play Prize Pyramid game during a recent visit to St. Mary's Gas Station on Colton Point Road in Clements.
Kitty Cat used the gas station's scanner to check her ticket, and was shocked when a "Visit Lottery" message flashed on the screen.
"I knew I won big," the player recalled.
She said the prize money will help her pay for some medical expenses.
"This moment comes at a perfect time," she said.
Kitty Cat said she is now a Fast Play devotee.
"I'm going to grab a few more games on my way home and hopefully win another top prize," she said.