Friend's advice leads Maryland woman to $30,000 lottery prize

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said following a friend's advice led to her winning a $30,000 prize from a Fast Play game. The St. Mary's County woman, nicknamed Kitty Cat, told Maryland Lottery officials she has been playing various lottery games for years, including scratch-offs and Racetrax.

Kitty Cat said she recently started playing Fast Play games at a the urging of a friend who told her the games had been lucky recently.

The player said she initially scored a few small prizes, leading her to buy a Fast Play Prize Pyramid game during a recent visit to St. Mary's Gas Station on Colton Point Road in Clements.

Kitty Cat used the gas station's scanner to check her ticket, and was shocked when a "Visit Lottery" message flashed on the screen.

"I knew I won big," the player recalled.

She said the prize money will help her pay for some medical expenses.

"This moment comes at a perfect time," she said.

Kitty Cat said she is now a Fast Play devotee.

"I'm going to grab a few more games on my way home and hopefully win another top prize," she said.

