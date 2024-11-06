Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 6, 2024 / 1:03 PM

Message in a bottle found in Ontario lake after 26 years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle tossed into an Ontario lake as part of a school project was found by a student at the same school 26 years later.

Makenzie Van Eyk was a fourth grade student at St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School in Belle River when she and her classmates threw messages in bottles into Lake St. Clair.

Advertisement

River Vandenberg, a current kindergarten student at the school, found the bottle while visiting the beach with his grandmother.

"This letter is coming from Makenzie Morris and I go to St John the Baptist School. I am in Grade 4 in Mr. St. Pierre's class," the message reads. "My letter is about water in the Great Lakes. We read a book called Paddle-to-the-Sea. It was a very good book."

Vandenberg took the message in a bottle to his school, where a fourth grade teacher read it to a class that includes Van Eyk's daughter, Scarlet.

"My mouth completely dropped. And everyone was like, 'Who's that? Who's that?' And I was like, 'My mother,'" Scarlet Van Eyk told CBC News.

Advertisement

Makenzie Van Eyk said she occasionally thought about the message in a bottle over the years and wondered what happened to it.

"It was memorable to do something like that, throw something and think maybe someone will find it later," she said.

Roland St. Pierre, the now-retired teacher who came up with the message in a bottle assignment in 1998, said it was "emotional" to hear that one of the bottles had been found after so many years.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Overdue book finds its way back to Massachusetts library after 51 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Overdue book finds its way back to Massachusetts library after 51 years
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A book is back at a Massachusetts library after being returned to another facility 51 years past its due date.
Truck spills load of energy drinks along Nebraska highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Truck spills load of energy drinks along Nebraska highway
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The side of a Nebraska highway was littered with hundreds of boxes of energy drinks after a semi truck overturned and wound up in a ditch.
Raccoon descends from ceiling at New York's LaGuardia Airport
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Raccoon descends from ceiling at New York's LaGuardia Airport
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A traveler at New York's LaGuardia Airport captured video when a raccoon descended from the ceiling and caused chaos at a terminal.
Rare, misprinted dime minted in 1975 sells for $506,250
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Rare, misprinted dime minted in 1975 sells for $506,250
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A rare U.S. dime missing its mint mark was auctioned for $506,250, nearly 30 times the amount it sold for 46 years earlier.
Man wins $50,000 using his new property's zip code
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man wins $50,000 using his new property's zip code
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man used the zip code of his new investment property to play the lottery and won a $50,000 prize.
Diver off the coast of Barbados finds ring lost in 1977
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Diver off the coast of Barbados finds ring lost in 1977
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A man whose class ring from an Ontario university fell into the ocean in 1977 was reunited with the item on his 83rd birthday thanks to a diver's surprise discovery.
Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A hotel in the Philippines that stands 114 feet, 7 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World record for the largest building in the shape of a chicken.
'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal services personnel teamed up in California to rescue a "miracle horse" that survived a fall down a well without any serious injuries.
Collection of 1,308 pieces of Selena memorabilia breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Collection of 1,308 pieces of Selena memorabilia breaks world record
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man is officially a Guinness World Record-holder thanks to his collection of 1,308 pieces of memorabilia related to pop star Selena Quintanilla.
Man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket he got for free
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket he got for free
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man scored a $100,000 prize from a lottery ticket he got for free as part of a promotion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building
Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building
Rare, misprinted dime minted in 1975 sells for $506,250
Rare, misprinted dime minted in 1975 sells for $506,250
Diver off the coast of Barbados finds ring lost in 1977
Diver off the coast of Barbados finds ring lost in 1977
'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries
'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries
Porta-potties fall off truck during morning commute in Massachusetts
Porta-potties fall off truck during morning commute in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement