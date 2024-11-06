South Carolina woman finds python behind her toilet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richland County Sheriff's Dept (@rcsd1) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman ended up calling the police for help after she walked into her apartment's bathroom and found a large ball python behind her toilet. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the Columbia woman discovered the snake in her bathroom at 5 a.m. Tuesday and -- after screaming in surprise -- called police for help. Advertisement Deputies responded to Rice Terrace Apartments and Townhomes and were able to wrangle the non-venomous serpent into a pillowcase. The department said on social media that the python is now being transported to a new "forever home." Read More Fourth escaped raccoon returned to zoo in England Friend's advice leads Maryland woman to $30,000 lottery prize Message in a bottle found in Ontario lake after 26 years