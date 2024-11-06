Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 6, 2024 / 12:16 PM

Overdue book finds its way back to Massachusetts library after 51 years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A book is back at a Massachusetts library after being returned to another facility 51 years past its due date.

The Worcester Public Library said its only copy of The Early Work of Aubrey Beardsley was due back May 22, 1973, but failed to show up on time.

Advertisement

Alex London, the genealogy and local history librarian with the Worcester Public Library, was recently contacted by a colleague at another library.

"I was contacted by a librarian at the Cambridge Public Library," he told the Telegram & Gazette newspaper. "Someone had come into the library with the book and they were able to save it from essentially being thrown away."

The book, published in 1899, was "was returned to its rightful place in our collection," the Worcester Public Library said on social media.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Message in a bottle found in Ontario lake after 26 years
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Message in a bottle found in Ontario lake after 26 years
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle tossed into an Ontario lake as part of a school project was found by a student at the same school 26 years later.
Truck spills load of energy drinks along Nebraska highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Truck spills load of energy drinks along Nebraska highway
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The side of a Nebraska highway was littered with hundreds of boxes of energy drinks after a semi truck overturned and wound up in a ditch.
Raccoon descends from ceiling at New York's LaGuardia Airport
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Raccoon descends from ceiling at New York's LaGuardia Airport
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A traveler at New York's LaGuardia Airport captured video when a raccoon descended from the ceiling and caused chaos at a terminal.
Rare, misprinted dime minted in 1975 sells for $506,250
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Rare, misprinted dime minted in 1975 sells for $506,250
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A rare U.S. dime missing its mint mark was auctioned for $506,250, nearly 30 times the amount it sold for 46 years earlier.
Man wins $50,000 using his new property's zip code
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man wins $50,000 using his new property's zip code
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man used the zip code of his new investment property to play the lottery and won a $50,000 prize.
Diver off the coast of Barbados finds ring lost in 1977
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Diver off the coast of Barbados finds ring lost in 1977
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A man whose class ring from an Ontario university fell into the ocean in 1977 was reunited with the item on his 83rd birthday thanks to a diver's surprise discovery.
Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building
Odd News // 1 day ago
Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A hotel in the Philippines that stands 114 feet, 7 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World record for the largest building in the shape of a chicken.
'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal services personnel teamed up in California to rescue a "miracle horse" that survived a fall down a well without any serious injuries.
Collection of 1,308 pieces of Selena memorabilia breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Collection of 1,308 pieces of Selena memorabilia breaks world record
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man is officially a Guinness World Record-holder thanks to his collection of 1,308 pieces of memorabilia related to pop star Selena Quintanilla.
Man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket he got for free
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket he got for free
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man scored a $100,000 prize from a lottery ticket he got for free as part of a promotion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building
Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building
Rare, misprinted dime minted in 1975 sells for $506,250
Rare, misprinted dime minted in 1975 sells for $506,250
Diver off the coast of Barbados finds ring lost in 1977
Diver off the coast of Barbados finds ring lost in 1977
'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries
'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries
Man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket he got for free
Man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket he got for free
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement