Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The side of a Nebraska highway was littered with hundreds of boxes of energy drinks after a semi truck overturned and wound up in a ditch.

Officer Mike Bossman, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said on social media that the semi overturned on eastbound Interstate 80, near 84th Street, and ended up in a ditch next to the road.

Bossman shared a photo showing the area littered with hundreds of boxes of C4 energy drinks.

He said the shoulder of the road would be blocked while crews worked to clean up the mess.

"Traffic is starting to pickup so please pay attention. This will be a prolonged cleanup operation," he wrote.