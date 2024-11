Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A traveler at New York's LaGuardia Airport captured video when a raccoon descended from the ceiling and caused chaos at a terminal.

The video, posted to X by user Ahmad Anonimis, shows the raccoon dangling from a cord suspended from the ceiling in the Marine Air Terminal, which is used by budget carriers Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines, before dropping to the floor.

The raccoon leads passengers and employees to scramble to get away from the animal while alarms sound.

The video shows the raccoon run past a TSA security checkpoint, where a man unsuccessfully tries to trap it in a trash can.

A Port Authority representative said the raccoon was captured after a later sighting and relocated outside of the building.