Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A British daredevil was intentionally dragged behind his motorcycle at a speed of 159.52 mph to break a Guinness World Record.

Jonny Davies took on the challenge at The Ultimate Supercar Show and planted his feet on the ground behind his modified Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX on the tarmac at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, England.

His motorcycle was clocked going 159.52 mph during the stunt, earning him the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed dragged behind a motorcycle.

The previous record of 156.3 mph was set by British stunt rider Gary Rothwell in 1999.

"I knew it was the fastest I had ever gone because the wind was so strong. My foot actually came off the floor because the wind went under it -- it was a feeling I had never felt before, even in practice," Davies told The Yorkshire Post.