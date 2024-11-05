Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building

|Advertisement
Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan said he wanted the resort's new building to be an attention-grabber.
"I had a vision to make something with a wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public," he told Guinness World Records.
He said the building's rooster shape is a tribute to the local culture.
"Negros Occidental has a gamefowl industry that employs millions of people in the Philippines. If you look at a rooster, it looks calm and commanding, imposing and strong which reflects the attitude of our people," he said.