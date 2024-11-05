Philippines resort features world's largest chicken-shaped building

A 15-room hotel at the Campuestohan Highland Resort in the Philippines was named the largest building in the shape of a chicken by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A hotel in the Philippines that stands 114 feet, 7 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World record for the largest building in the shape of a chicken. Campuestohan Highland Resort, located in Negros Occidental, unveiled its new rooster-shaped building, which features 15 air-conditioned hotel rooms.

Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan said he wanted the resort's new building to be an attention-grabber.

"I had a vision to make something with a wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public," he told Guinness World Records.

He said the building's rooster shape is a tribute to the local culture.

"Negros Occidental has a gamefowl industry that employs millions of people in the Philippines. If you look at a rooster, it looks calm and commanding, imposing and strong which reflects the attitude of our people," he said.