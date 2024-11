A Maryland man won $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing when he played the zip code numbers from his new investment property. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man used the zip code of his new investment property to play the lottery and won a $50,000 prize. The Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he chose the numbers 2-8-0-0-1 when he bought his Pick 5 ticket from the Victory 1 store on East Green Street in Westminster because they match the zip code of the investment property he bought in North Carolina. Advertisement

The man's numbers came up in the Oct. 22 evening drawing, earning him a $50,000 prize.

"I always look at the screen and I saw the Pick 3 and Pick 4, but I wasn't paying attention when Pick 5 was on," he said. "Then I looked again -- did a double take. I couldn't believe it."

He said the money will help him renovate his new property.

"It's got some fix ups, then I'm going to rent it out," he said.