Nov. 5, 2024 / 12:06 PM

'Miracle horse' survives fall down well without serious injuries

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal services personnel teamed up in California to rescue a "miracle horse" that survived a fall down a well without any serious injuries.

Riverside County Animal Services said the miniature horse, named Butter, fell through the plywood covering an old well and dropped an estimated 15 feet.

"In all efforts to save Butter, the water from the well was siphoned indicating that the well was actually 60 feet deep," Animal Services said on social media.

Rescuers feared Butters may have been "killed or severely injured" by the fall, but she was examined by a veterinarian after being hoisted out of the well by Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire personnel.

"We were all amazed she came out without any major trauma," Riverside County Animal Services veterinarian Itzel Vizcarra said. "This was a huge team effort by many rescuers, so it's uplifting to learn Butters will be OK."

Butters' regular veterinarian inspected her later and said she is recovering nicely from minor injuries sustained from the fall.

