Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Commuters on a busy Massachusetts road faced a stinky situation Monday morning when two potable toilets fell off the back of a truck.

The truck failed to clear the low-situated Massachusetts Avenue overpass on Memorial Drive in Cambridge during the morning commute, knocking two porta-potties off the truck and onto the road.

The truck initially left the scene but returned about 20 minutes later to collect its smelly cargo.

The incident was an example of what is known locally as "storrowing," named for Boston's Storrow Drive, which features multiple low-clearance bridges that are often struck by over-height vehicles.