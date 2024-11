Amro Elbehisy won a $100,000 prize from a Mass Cash lottery ticket he received for free as part of a promotion. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man scored a $100,000 prize from a lottery ticket he got for free as part of a promotion. The Massachusetts State Lottery said Amro Elbehisy, of Everett, received a free Mass Cash ticket from the Corner Store in Everett as part of the lottery's Rake in the Winnings promotion. Advertisement

The promotion, which ran from Oct. 1-30, gave players the chance to win a free Mass Cash ticket if they spent $5 or more on a single ticket for a drawing or monitor game.

Elbehisy's free ticket ended up winning him a $100,000 prize in the Oct. 21 drawing. He matched all five winning numbers: 3-5-9-17-19.