Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A deer's ill-fated attempt at a self-care day ended with police responding to free the buck from the bathroom at a Missouri nail salon.

Overland Police Department officers were called to the VL Nail Salon after a deer crashed through the front window and ran loose through the business.

Advertisement

"Everybody was screaming," owner Lily Vo told KSDK-TV. "It was scary and I tried to let everybody out and it was clearly good, we were very lucky."

She said the buck took a tour of the salon before ending up in the bathroom.

"The deer took a good tour because he tried to visit all of the stations," Vo said. "The only thing he did was that he jumped up over everywhere from all the stations. Then messed up everything."

The police department posted a video to social media showing an officer releasing the deer from the bathroom while two others -- including the filmer -- watched from a safe distance.

"We'd also like to commend the bravery of the two officers standing on the counter, behind the partition (with their cameras), encouraging PO Thompson to open the door," the department joked in the post.

Advertisement

The deer was removed from the salon and no injuries were reported.