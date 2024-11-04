Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 1:07 PM

California man prepares pineapple in record-breaking time

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A California man showed his love for his favorite fruit by breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to peel and slice a pineapple.

Concord resident Rich Ellenson donned a pineapple-print shirt and matching shorts to take on the challenge, finishing with a time of 17.85 seconds.

Advertisement

Ellenson's time was just shy of 10 seconds faster than the previous record, which stood at 27.07 seconds.

"I love pineapple," Ellenson told Guinness World Records. "It's my favorite fruit. Every weekend I'll buy three and eat one a day in a single sitting."

Ellenson said his love of pineapples sometimes brings him discomfort.

"I have learned the hard way that pineapple contains bromelain, which is an enzyme that tenderizes meat. All of which means if you eat too much pineapple, your tongue will be tenderized. Ouch," he said.

Advertisement

Ellenson said it took him eight attempts to successfully break the record.

"Ironically pineapple No. 8 wasn't the tastiest and had a bruise on a small bit of its fruit, but I'm happy with it for sure," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deer runs loose through Missouri nail salon
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Deer runs loose through Missouri nail salon
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A deer's ill-fated attempt at a self-care day ended with police responding to free the buck from the bathroom at a Missouri nail salon.
Porta-potties fall off truck during morning commute in Massachusetts
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Porta-potties fall off truck during morning commute in Massachusetts
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Commuters on a busy Massachusetts road faced a stinky situation Monday morning when two potable toilets fell off the back of a truck.
Three escaped raccoons returned to English zoo, one still loose
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Three escaped raccoons returned to English zoo, one still loose
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A zoo on England's Isle of Wight said it has recaptured three of the four raccoons that escaped from the facility last week.
Four raccoons escape from zoo in England
Odd News // 2 days ago
Four raccoons escape from zoo in England
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A zoo in England is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for four female raccoons that escaped from the facility Friday morning.
Man wins $3 million lottery prize due to forgetting his lunch
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man wins $3 million lottery prize due to forgetting his lunch
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri Lottery player won a $3 million jackpot from a ticket he only bought as a result of forgetting his lunch.
Kentucky transit group's giant thumbtack is largest in the world
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kentucky transit group's giant thumbtack is largest in the world
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A giant thumbtack measuring 21 feet and 7 inches tall in Kentucky was dubbed the world's largest pin by Guinness World Records.
Three goats and a dog wander to Massachusetts fire station
Odd News // 3 days ago
Three goats and a dog wander to Massachusetts fire station
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts spotted three goats and a dog wandering loose near their station and brought the animals inside.
Maryland man's $2 Powerball prize leads to $50,000 win
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland man's $2 Powerball prize leads to $50,000 win
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won $2 from a Powerball drawing and decided to use it to buy another ticket, which earned him $50,000.
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Odd News // 4 days ago
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An Oregon man hollowed out his prized 1,214-pound pumpkin and plunged it into a Washington river for a record-breaking 45.67-mile paddling journey.
England mall attempts ghostly world record for Halloween
Odd News // 4 days ago
England mall attempts ghostly world record for Halloween
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A shopping mall in Dorchester, England, is attempting to break a spooky world record by gathering at least 561 people in ghost costumes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins $3 million lottery prize due to forgetting his lunch
Man wins $3 million lottery prize due to forgetting his lunch
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Kentucky transit group's giant thumbtack is largest in the world
Kentucky transit group's giant thumbtack is largest in the world
Four raccoons escape from zoo in England
Four raccoons escape from zoo in England
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement