Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A California man showed his love for his favorite fruit by breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to peel and slice a pineapple. Concord resident Rich Ellenson donned a pineapple-print shirt and matching shorts to take on the challenge, finishing with a time of 17.85 seconds. Advertisement Ellenson's time was just shy of 10 seconds faster than the previous record, which stood at 27.07 seconds. "I love pineapple," Ellenson told Guinness World Records. "It's my favorite fruit. Every weekend I'll buy three and eat one a day in a single sitting." Ellenson said his love of pineapples sometimes brings him discomfort. "I have learned the hard way that pineapple contains bromelain, which is an enzyme that tenderizes meat. All of which means if you eat too much pineapple, your tongue will be tenderized. Ouch," he said. Advertisement Ellenson said it took him eight attempts to successfully break the record. "Ironically pineapple No. 8 wasn't the tastiest and had a bruise on a small bit of its fruit, but I'm happy with it for sure," he said.