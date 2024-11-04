Trending
Odd News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 4:17 PM

Collection of 1,308 pieces of Selena memorabilia breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man is officially a Guinness World Record-holder thanks to his collection of 1,308 pieces of memorabilia related to late pop star Selena Quintanilla.

Andrew Longoria tallied his collection in Lake Jackson and submitted evidence to Guinness World Records, which determined he successfully took the record with 1,308 pieces of qualifying memorabilia.

Longoria's items include albums, tote bags, T-shirts, dolls, officially-branded jeans and more.

He said said he became a Selena fan in 1997, when his grandmother bought him the "Dreaming of You" CD two years after the singer's death.

Longoria said his collecting habit was inspired by his grandmother, who has amassed an impressive amount of Elvis memorabilia.

Longoria told KXAN-TV he was "over the moon" to discover his record bid was successful.

