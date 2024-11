Three of the four raccoons that escaped Friday from the Amazon World Zoo Park on England's Isle of Wight have been safely recaptured. Photo courtesy of Amazon World Zoo Park/Facebook

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A zoo on England's Isle of Wight said it has recaptured three of the four raccoons that escaped from the facility last week. The four female raccoons were noticed missing Friday morning from their enclosure at Amazon World Zoo Park in Sandown, and one of the animals was recovered late Friday night. Advertisement

A second raccoon was captured Saturday evening, and the third was found Sunday.

One raccoon remains on the loose.

Zoo officials said they are using thermal drones and dogs to search for the remaining furry fugitive.