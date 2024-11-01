Four raccoons escape from zoo in England

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A zoo in England is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for four female raccoons that escaped from the facility Friday morning.

The Amazon World Zoo Park, near Sandown on the Isle of Wight, said the raccoons managed to escape their enclosure late Thursday night or Friday morning.

Advertisement

"If you have a sighting please do not approach them, they are not normally aggressive but will be scared," the zoo said on social media.

Officials asked nearly residents to check sheds and bonfire pits, as the animals "sleep during the day and become active at dusk."

Rowena Welsh, a supervisor at the zoo, said a search has been launched for the masked fugitives.

"They are new here. Everyone is out searching and we have tracker dogs and drones looking for them," she told The Guardian.