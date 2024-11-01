Trending
Odd News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 4:01 PM

Man wins $3 million lottery prize due to forgetting his lunch

By Ben Hooper
A Missouri man said forgetting his lunch at home led to his winning a $3 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Missouri man said forgetting his lunch at home led to his winning a $3 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri Lottery player won a $3 million jackpot from a ticket he only bought as a result of forgetting his lunch.

The man told Missouri Lottery officials his wife called him to tell him he had forgotten his lunch at home, so he stopped at the Schnucks grocery store on Vogel Road in Arnold to find something to eat.

The player said a $30 Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket caught his eye.

"I normally don't play the $30 tickets, but since I had $60 that I had won earlier on some other Scratchers tickets, I thought, 'Why not?'" the winner recalled.

The man scanned his ticket and discovered he was a $3 million top prize winner.

"I was completely surprised! I didn't think I had won," he said. "Then I saw all the zeros!"

The winner said he the first thing he did was call his wife back.

"I like to play jokes," he said. "It took a little convincing for her to believe me!"

