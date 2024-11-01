Man wins $3 million lottery prize due to forgetting his lunch

|Advertisement
The player said a $30 Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket caught his eye.
"I normally don't play the $30 tickets, but since I had $60 that I had won earlier on some other Scratchers tickets, I thought, 'Why not?'" the winner recalled.
The man scanned his ticket and discovered he was a $3 million top prize winner.
"I was completely surprised! I didn't think I had won," he said. "Then I saw all the zeros!"
The winner said he the first thing he did was call his wife back.
"I like to play jokes," he said. "It took a little convincing for her to believe me!"