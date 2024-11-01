Kentucky transit group's giant thumbtack is largest in the world

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A giant thumbtack measuring 21 feet and 7 inches tall in Kentucky was dubbed the world's largest pin by Guinness World Records.

Officials at the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky, or TACK, said they came up with the idea of a giant push pin when they were granted federal funds to refurbish their headquarters in Elizabethtown.

Glenn Arney, TACK's executive director and CEO, said a portion of the funds had been earmarked for signage, so he started to research companies that would be able to create giant thumb tacks.

"I found one place in Florida," Arney told the Paxton Media Group. "They wanted $109,000, plus shipping, plus installation."

Arney and a team of three employees decided to build the tack themselves, which turned out to be difficult as none of them had welding experience.

He said one member of his team "did what anyone else would do, he watched a YouTube video."

The finished pin weighed in at 3,000 pounds and measured 21 feet and 7 inches tall.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed it surpassed the goal of 19 feet and 8 inches, which the organization had set as the benchmark to originate the record.