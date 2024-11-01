Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 12:44 PM

Kentucky transit group's giant thumbtack is largest in the world

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A giant thumbtack measuring 21 feet and 7 inches tall in Kentucky was dubbed the world's largest pin by Guinness World Records.

Officials at the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky, or TACK, said they came up with the idea of a giant push pin when they were granted federal funds to refurbish their headquarters in Elizabethtown.

Advertisement

Glenn Arney, TACK's executive director and CEO, said a portion of the funds had been earmarked for signage, so he started to research companies that would be able to create giant thumb tacks.

"I found one place in Florida," Arney told the Paxton Media Group. "They wanted $109,000, plus shipping, plus installation."

Arney and a team of three employees decided to build the tack themselves, which turned out to be difficult as none of them had welding experience.

He said one member of his team "did what anyone else would do, he watched a YouTube video."

The finished pin weighed in at 3,000 pounds and measured 21 feet and 7 inches tall.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed it surpassed the goal of 19 feet and 8 inches, which the organization had set as the benchmark to originate the record.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Three goats and a dog wander to Massachusetts fire station
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Three goats and a dog wander to Massachusetts fire station
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts spotted three goats and a dog wandering loose near their station and brought the animals inside.
Maryland man's $2 Powerball prize leads to $50,000 win
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland man's $2 Powerball prize leads to $50,000 win
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won $2 from a Powerball drawing and decided to use it to buy another ticket, which earned him $50,000.
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An Oregon man hollowed out his prized 1,214-pound pumpkin and plunged it into a Washington river for a record-breaking 45.67-mile paddling journey.
England mall attempts ghostly world record for Halloween
Odd News // 1 day ago
England mall attempts ghostly world record for Halloween
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A shopping mall in Dorchester, England, is attempting to break a spooky world record by gathering at least 561 people in ghost costumes.
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in river
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to the River Trent to rescue a horse that wandered into the water and became stuck in silt.
Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out
Odd News // 1 day ago
Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Montana woman getting ready for work went out to her pickup truck and discovered it had been torn apart from the inside out by a black bear.
Police warn of plastic pumpkin dangers to deer in Ohio
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police warn of plastic pumpkin dangers to deer in Ohio
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are warning Halloween revelers about the dangers posed by plastic pumpkin buckets after multiple deer were spotted with the containers stuck over their heads.
Idaho woman wins the lottery for second time in 10 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho woman wins the lottery for second time in 10 years
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho woman won a $70,000 lottery prize almost exactly 10 years after winning $100,000.
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A controversial sculpture of a giant hand with a human face is being removed from atop a gallery in Wellington, New Zealand, after overlooking the city for five years.
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Historians in Maryland are asking for the public's help to identify a mysterious machine donated to a museum in the 1990s.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Three goats and a dog wander to Massachusetts fire station
Three goats and a dog wander to Massachusetts fire station
England mall attempts ghostly world record for Halloween
England mall attempts ghostly world record for Halloween
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement