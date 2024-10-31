Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 4:21 PM

Three goats and a dog wander to Massachusetts fire station

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts spotted three goats and a dog wandering loose near their station and brought the animals inside.

The New Bedford Fire Department said members of the Engine 5 crew spotted a mother goat, two baby goats and a dog walking past their station on Acushnet Avenue without a human escort.

Advertisement

"The firefighters were concerned for their safety and with assistance from a neighbor walking his own dog, placed a leash on the mother given to them by the neighbor, and walked the goat inside Station 5," the department said in a Facebook post. "The two baby goats followed their mother to safety."

The dog accompanying the goat family was secured by the neighbor.

"The goats were placed in a fenced in area behind the fire station until they were returned to their home, which is located a short distance from Station 5," firefighters wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maryland man's $2 Powerball prize leads to $50,000 win
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland man's $2 Powerball prize leads to $50,000 win
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won $2 from a Powerball drawing and decided to use it to buy another ticket, which earned him $50,000.
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An Oregon man hollowed out his prized 1,214-pound pumpkin and plunged it into a Washington river for a record-breaking 45.67-mile paddling journey.
England mall attempts ghostly world record for Halloween
Odd News // 4 hours ago
England mall attempts ghostly world record for Halloween
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A shopping mall in Dorchester, England, is attempting to break a spooky world record by gathering at least 561 people in ghost costumes.
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in river
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in river
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to the River Trent to rescue a horse that wandered into the water and became stuck in silt.
Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out
Odd News // 1 day ago
Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Montana woman getting ready for work went out to her pickup truck and discovered it had been torn apart from the inside out by a black bear.
Police warn of plastic pumpkin dangers to deer in Ohio
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police warn of plastic pumpkin dangers to deer in Ohio
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are warning Halloween revelers about the dangers posed by plastic pumpkin buckets after multiple deer were spotted with the containers stuck over their heads.
Idaho woman wins the lottery for second time in 10 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho woman wins the lottery for second time in 10 years
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho woman won a $70,000 lottery prize almost exactly 10 years after winning $100,000.
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A controversial sculpture of a giant hand with a human face is being removed from atop a gallery in Wellington, New Zealand, after overlooking the city for five years.
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Historians in Maryland are asking for the public's help to identify a mysterious machine donated to a museum in the 1990s.
Romanian pianist hits piano key 500 times in 30 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Romanian pianist hits piano key 500 times in 30 seconds
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A fast-fingered concert pianist from Romania unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by hitting a piano key 500 times in 30 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out
Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement