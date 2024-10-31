Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts spotted three goats and a dog wandering loose near their station and brought the animals inside.

The New Bedford Fire Department said members of the Engine 5 crew spotted a mother goat, two baby goats and a dog walking past their station on Acushnet Avenue without a human escort.

"The firefighters were concerned for their safety and with assistance from a neighbor walking his own dog, placed a leash on the mother given to them by the neighbor, and walked the goat inside Station 5," the department said in a Facebook post. "The two baby goats followed their mother to safety."

The dog accompanying the goat family was secured by the neighbor.

"The goats were placed in a fenced in area behind the fire station until they were returned to their home, which is located a short distance from Station 5," firefighters wrote.