Firefighters in Staffordshire, England, came to the rescue of a horse trapped in silt in the River Trent. Photo courtesy of the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to the River Trent to rescue a horse that wandered into the water and became stuck in silt. The Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said multiple crews were dispatched Wednesday when the horse was reported trapped 4 feet down a river embankment off Trent Lane in Ingestre, near Stafford. Advertisement

"On arrival, we found the exhausted animal trapped in silt in around 3 feet of water," officials wrote in a news release.

The crews used animal rescue equipment to bring the horse back to dry land, where it was examined at the scene by a veterinarian.

"The horse was returned to its stables following the rescue and will be monitored over the coming days by the owners and veterinarians," firefighters said.