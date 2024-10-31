Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 2:04 PM

Oregon man paddles pumpkin 45.67 miles to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An Oregon man hollowed out his prized 1,214-pound pumpkin and plunged it into a Washington river for a record-breaking 45.67-mile paddling journey.

Gary Kristensen, a Happy Valley man who has been growing giant pumpkins since 2011, started converting his gargantuan gourds into boats into 2013 to compete in the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta, which he has won for the past four consecutive years.

Advertisement

Kristensen hollowed out a pumpkin he dubbed Punky Loafster this year to take on his longtime goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest paddling journey by pumpkin boat.

His 45.67-mile journey down the Columbia River, which took him more than 26 hours, aimed to break the previous record of about 39 miles.

Kristensen said his journey was complicated by wind and unstable waters.

"There were 30 to 35 mile per hour winds about four or five miles into our trip," he told Oregon Public Broadcasting. "We started at Bonneville Dam, and the waves were pretty intense coming over the top of the pumpkin. I was filling up with water."

Kristensen used a camera mounted to a broomstick to record his journey and printed the words "it's real" on the side of the pumpkin to answer the most obvious question that might have been asked by curious onlookers.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

England mall attempting ghostly world record for Halloween
Odd News // 1 hour ago
England mall attempting ghostly world record for Halloween
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A shopping mall in Dorchester, England, is attempting to break a spooky world record by gathering at least 561 people in ghost costumes.
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in river
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in river
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to the River Trent to rescue a horse that wandered into the water and became stuck in silt.
Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Montana woman getting ready for work went out to her pickup truck and discovered it had been torn apart from the inside out by a black bear.
Police warn of plastic pumpkin dangers to deer in Ohio
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police warn of plastic pumpkin dangers to deer in Ohio
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are warning Halloween revelers about the dangers posed by plastic pumpkin buckets after multiple deer were spotted with the containers stuck over their heads.
Idaho woman wins the lottery for second time in 10 years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Idaho woman wins the lottery for second time in 10 years
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho woman won a $70,000 lottery prize almost exactly 10 years after winning $100,000.
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A controversial sculpture of a giant hand with a human face is being removed from atop a gallery in Wellington, New Zealand, after overlooking the city for five years.
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Historians in Maryland are asking for the public's help to identify a mysterious machine donated to a museum in the 1990s.
Romanian pianist hits piano key 500 times in 30 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Romanian pianist hits piano key 500 times in 30 seconds
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A fast-fingered concert pianist from Romania unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by hitting a piano key 500 times in 30 seconds.
Birthday present from aunt earns Ky. woman a $36,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Birthday present from aunt earns Ky. woman a $36,000 lottery prize
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won a $36,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday gift from her aunt.
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
Odd News // 2 days ago
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A passenger on a plane at a Florida airport captured video of the moment a large alligator wandered among the planes on the tarmac.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Georgia police urge couples who 'reconcile' to 'get a room' after incident
Georgia police urge couples who 'reconcile' to 'get a room' after incident
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement