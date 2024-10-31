England mall attempting ghostly world record for Halloween

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A shopping mall in Dorchester, England, is attempting to break a spooky world record by gathering at least 1,025 people in ghost costumes.

The event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. local time Thursday, is the second attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts at Brewery Square, after last year's event only managed to gather 204 participants amid heavy rains.

"Last year, we came so close to breaking the record, but we're determined to make history this time," Tara Bailey, center manager at Brewery Square, told the BBC.

The record attempt will be followed by live music and dancing.

The current record of 1,024 people was set in Japan in August 2023. The record before that was 560 people and was set by Mercy School Mounthawk in Tralee, England, in 2017.