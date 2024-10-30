Trending
Odd News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 12:32 PM

Romanian pianist hits piano key 500 times in 30 seconds

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A fast-fingered concert pianist from Romania unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by hitting a piano key 500 times in 30 seconds.

Thurzó Zoltán, a renowned concert pianist, took on the record in Biharia village on Oct. 23 as a tribute to his mother, Thurzó Margit Terézia, who died on the same date in 2023 at the age of 77.

The current record of 495 piano key hits in 30 seconds was set by Japanese musician Keita Hattori in December 2023.

Zoltán previously set the Guinness World Records for the highest altitude grand piano performance, 19,024 feet, and the longest marathon playing keyboard/piano by an individual, 130 hours.

Evidence from his latest attempt is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.

