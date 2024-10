Sandy Pickrel won a $70,000 prize from the Idaho Lottery 10 years after winning $100,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho woman won a $70,000 lottery prize almost exactly 10 years after winning $100,000. The Idaho Lottery said Caldwell resident Sandy Pickrel bought a Big Spin ticket from the Maverik store in Caldwell and won the chance to spin the lottery's Big Spin wheel. Advertisement

"I hadn't played Big Spin in a while, so I thought I'd give it a try again," she said. "This is really unbelievable."

Pickrel won $70,000 from her spin.

The win came 10 years to the month after she collected a $100,000 prize from the lottery's Idaho Bingo game in October 2014.

Pickrel said she will use some of her latest prize money to treat her family to some memorable experiences.