Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 4:27 PM

Burglar bear destroys pickup truck from the inside out

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Montana woman getting ready for work went out to her pickup truck and discovered it had been torn apart from the inside out by a black bear.

Amy Truett said she woke at about 3:30 a.m. recently to the sound of her dogs barking at something outside her Potomac home.

Advertisement

She got up for work a few hours later and went outside to discover her pickup truck's brake lights were on and there was glass all over the ground.

The shredded interior, broken window and cracked windshield turned out to have been the work of a black bear.

"We knew it was him because, well, the bear paw prints on the truck and opened the door and tears," Truett told MTN News. "He tore the truck apart."

The bear had apparently opened a door to the vehicle, climbed inside and started panicking when the door closed behind it.

Truett said there was no food or trash inside her vehicle at the time.

Jamie Jonkel, a veteran bear manager with Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, said the bear was apparently an experienced burglar.

"The person didn't really do anything wrong, they just came out and found that their vehicle had been broken into," Jonkel told The Missoulian. "It was a bear that got trained up by other car bodies elsewhere."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police warn of plastic pumpkin dangers to deer in Ohio
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Police warn of plastic pumpkin dangers to deer in Ohio
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are warning Halloween revelers about the dangers posed by plastic pumpkin buckets after multiple deer were spotted with the containers stuck over their heads.
Idaho woman wins the lottery for second time in 10 years
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
Idaho woman wins the lottery for second time in 10 years
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho woman won a $70,000 lottery prize almost exactly 10 years after winning $100,000.
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Odd News // 3 hours ago
New Zealand city bids farewell to 'disturbing' hand sculpture
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A controversial sculpture of a giant hand with a human face is being removed from atop a gallery in Wellington, New Zealand, after overlooking the city for five years.
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Historians in Maryland are asking for the public's help to identify a mysterious machine donated to a museum in the 1990s.
Romanian pianist hits piano key 500 times in 30 seconds
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Romanian pianist hits piano key 500 times in 30 seconds
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A fast-fingered concert pianist from Romania unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by hitting a piano key 500 times in 30 seconds.
Birthday present from aunt earns Ky. woman a $36,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Birthday present from aunt earns Ky. woman a $36,000 lottery prize
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won a $36,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday gift from her aunt.
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
Odd News // 1 day ago
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A passenger on a plane at a Florida airport captured video of the moment a large alligator wandered among the planes on the tarmac.
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man put his color-coding skills to the test and broke a world record by sorting 17.6 ounces of Peanut M&M's by color in 57.78 seconds.
Security camera catches bear rolling trash can like a human
Odd News // 1 day ago
Security camera catches bear rolling trash can like a human
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Alabama couple's home security camera captured the moment a bear stood up on its hind legs to roll their trash can out toward -- but not quite to -- the road.
'Halloween crab' stows away on plane from Costa Rica to Denver
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Halloween crab' stows away on plane from Costa Rica to Denver
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A "Halloween crab" that stowed away on a flight from Costa Rica to Denver International Airport has a new home at the Denver Zoo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia police urge couples who 'reconcile' to 'get a room' after incident
Georgia police urge couples who 'reconcile' to 'get a room' after incident
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport
Security camera catches bear rolling trash can like a human
Security camera catches bear rolling trash can like a human
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Maryland historical society seeks to identify mystery machine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement