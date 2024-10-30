Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are warning Halloween revelers about the dangers posed by plastic pumpkin buckets after multiple deer were spotted with the containers stuck over their heads.

The Westlake Police Department said on social media that officers have responded to "several calls" in recent days about deer with plastic Halloween buckets stuck on their faces.

"The deer of course want nothing to do with officers approaching them," police wrote.

The department warned residents against leaving the buckets where they can be accessed by wildlife.

"Please check your yards for these hazards and at least remove the plastic handle which tends to wrap around the deer's head causing the issue," the post said.