Birthday present from aunt earns Ky. woman a $36,000 lottery prize

Kentucky woman Brianna Vanhoose won a $36,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was a birthday gift from her aunt. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won a $36,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday gift from her aunt. Salyersville resident Brianna Vanhoose told Kentucky Lottery officials she is not a regular lottery player, but she received a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket as a birthday gift from her aunt. Advertisement

Vanhoose's aunt also had bought a ticket for herself and ended up winning $75, prompting Vanhoose to check her own ticket.

"I was like, 'OK, well I'm not going to win,'" Vanhoose recalled. "I scratched it, and I saw it and I just took off running."

The ticket turned out to be a $36,000 winner.

Vanhoose was too excited by the prize amount to explain it clearly to her family.

"She just kept screaming," her aunt said.

Vanhoose said she does not yet know what she will do with her winnings.

"I still don't know what to think," she said. "It still doesn't seem real."