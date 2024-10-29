Birthday present from aunt earns Ky. woman a $36,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
Vanhoose's aunt also had bought a ticket for herself and ended up winning $75, prompting Vanhoose to check her own ticket.
"I was like, 'OK, well I'm not going to win,'" Vanhoose recalled. "I scratched it, and I saw it and I just took off running."
The ticket turned out to be a $36,000 winner.
Vanhoose was too excited by the prize amount to explain it clearly to her family.
"She just kept screaming," her aunt said.
Vanhoose said she does not yet know what she will do with her winnings.
"I still don't know what to think," she said. "It still doesn't seem real."