Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Alabama couple's home security camera captured the moment a bear stood up on its hind legs to roll their trash can out toward -- but not quite to -- the road.

Saraland residents Bryce and Breanna Hoven shared video that showed the bear standing on its back legs, putting its front paws on the handle of the wheelie bin, and pushing and pulling it away from the house in a human-like manner.

Advertisement

"Whoever dressed up as a bear and nicely rolled our trash can to the road, thank you," Breanna Hoven joked on social media.

The couple clarified that the trash can never made it to the curb.

"He kept dragging it down the driveway another 15, 20 feet, and just laid it down in the neighbor's yard and just started lying in the trash and eating it," Bryce Hoven told WALA-TV.

The couple said the bear made a second attempt at the trash the next morning, but the animal stumbled over a ladder and lawn chair.