Odd News
Oct. 29, 2024

Large alligator wanders the tarmac at Florida airport

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A passenger on a plane at a Florida airport captured video of the moment a large alligator wandered among the planes on the tarmac.

The video, posted to TikTok by user alidrake1, shows the gator making its way past planes and heading toward a grassy area next to the tarmac at Orlando Executive Airport.

Witnesses can be heard in the footage estimating that the gator is about 10 feet long.

An airport employee shows up at the end of the video to shoo the reptile further away from airport traffic.

Odd News // 2 hours ago
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man put his color-coding skills to the test and broke a world record by sorting 17.6 ounces of Peanut M&M's by color in 57.78 seconds.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Alabama couple's home security camera captured the moment a bear stood up on its hind legs to roll their trash can out toward -- but not quite to -- the road.
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A "Halloween crab" that stowed away on a flight from Costa Rica to Denver International Airport has a new home at the Denver Zoo.
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida man who lost his U.S. Naval Academy class ring on a Pennsylvania golf course was reunited with the prized item by a fellow golfer 54 years later.
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man found a $20 bill on the ground and used it to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million prize.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Georgia police department urged couples seeking to "reconcile" to kindly "get a room," rather than copulating in the grass between businesses.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A duo of parrots who escaped from the London Zoo during a free-flight exercise were found six days later after flying about 60 miles.
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A search and rescue team was called to a bay in England, where two sheep became stuck in a large patch of quicksand.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A seemingly orphaned or abandoned kitten brought to an animal shelter in Germany displayed unusually aggressive behavior that resulted in it being identified as a European wildcat.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan man scored a $148,443 prize from the Michigan Lottery after previously winning $29,048 from the same game in 2015.
