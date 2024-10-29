Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A passenger on a plane at a Florida airport captured video of the moment a large alligator wandered among the planes on the tarmac.

The video, posted to TikTok by user alidrake1, shows the gator making its way past planes and heading toward a grassy area next to the tarmac at Orlando Executive Airport.

Witnesses can be heard in the footage estimating that the gator is about 10 feet long.

An airport employee shows up at the end of the video to shoo the reptile further away from airport traffic.