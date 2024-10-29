Idaho man breaks world record for sorting Peanut M&M's

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man put his color-coding skills to the test and broke a world record by sorting 17.6 ounces of Peanut M&M's by color in 57.78 seconds.

David Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, previously set the Peanut M&M-sorting record at 1 minute and 14 seconds, but his title was later taken by someone who managed the task two seconds faster.

Rush said he was determined to break the record by completing the color sorting in under 1 minute.

"My journey was filled with hilarious obstacles, like my daughter adding water to my M&Ms and my sons making the supplies magically disappear, leading to multiple trips to the store. But I persevered," Rush said.

Rush was able to recapture the record, and exceed his personal goal, by sorting 17.6 ounces of Peanut M&M's in 57.78 seconds.