Two sheep rescued from quicksand on British bay shore

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A search and rescue team was called to a bay in England, where two sheep became stuck in a large patch of quicksand. The Bay Search and Rescue team said on social media that crews responded to Morecambe Bay with amphibious rescue vehicle The Sherp when a local hunter spotted stuck sheep.

The rescuers soon determined two sheep were stuck in the sand.

"The crews from Grange and Flookburgh got to work on the animal that had been initially reported, and the Sherp crew came across the other stricken animal just behind the viaduct at Arnside on their way the the job and went to work on her," the post said.

The team determined the animals "had clearly been stuck for several hours, as the sand had set like concrete around them."

However, the sand around the sheep was "too soft to safely walk on," rescuers said.

They used inflatable walkways to reach the sheep, which they plucked out of the sand just as alarms sounded warning of an incoming tide.

The two animals were safely returned to their owner.

