Odd News
Oct. 28, 2024 / 1:57 PM

Zoo's escaped parrots found 60 miles from home

By Ben Hooper
Two macaw parrots named Lily and Margot were returned to the London Zoo after escaping during a free-flight exercise and making their way to Cambridgeshire. Photo courtesy of the London Zoo/Facebook
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A duo of parrots who escaped from the London Zoo during a free-flight exercise were found six days later after flying about 60 miles.

The zoo said on social media that blue-throated macaw sisters Lily and Margot failed to return to their enclosure after a routine free-flying exercise on Oct. 21.

Members of the public were urged to report any sightings of the colorful birds, but not attempt to capture them, as the parrots could become spooked and fly further from their home.

Zookeepers responded Sunday to a reported sighing of Lily and Margot in the trees near a family's back yard in Buckden, Cambridgeshire, about 60 miles from the zoo.

The birds took wing again, but were tracked to a field in nearby Brampton.

"When Lily and Margot spotted our bird keepers, they flew down from the tree they were resting [in] and straight onto the arms of our zookeepers," zoo officials wrote on Facebook.

"The macaws are in good health and currently in quarantine -- a standard 30-day precaution -- before rejoining their parents, Popeye and Ollie," the post said.

