Zoo's escaped parrots found 60 miles from home

Members of the public were urged to report any sightings of the colorful birds, but not attempt to capture them, as the parrots could become spooked and fly further from their home.
Zookeepers responded Sunday to a reported sighing of Lily and Margot in the trees near a family's back yard in Buckden, Cambridgeshire, about 60 miles from the zoo.
The birds took wing again, but were tracked to a field in nearby Brampton.
"When Lily and Margot spotted our bird keepers, they flew down from the tree they were resting [in] and straight onto the arms of our zookeepers," zoo officials wrote on Facebook.
"The macaws are in good health and currently in quarantine -- a standard 30-day precaution -- before rejoining their parents, Popeye and Ollie," the post said.