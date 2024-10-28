Georgia police urge couples who 'reconcile' to 'get a room' after incident

Police in Lavonia, Georgia, are reminding couples to "get a room" after a pair of visitors attempting to "reconcile" had a public rendezvous that ended in arrest. Photo by tevenet/Pixabay.com

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Georgia police department urged couples seeking to "reconcile" to kindly "get a room," rather than copulating in the grass between businesses. The Lavonia Police Department said officers responded to a public indecency complaint reported in the grass between McDonald's and Raceway, near exit 173 of Interstate 85.

"Well, the stupidity of some people never ceases to amaze us, so we have some more helpful hints for those of you visiting our wonderful city," the department said in a Facebook post. "If you decide to exit I-85 (GA exit 173) with your life partner while on a road trip to reconcile your relationship, please don't 'reconcile' in the grass between McDonald's and Raceway."

Couples were urged to instead: "Get a room. Go home. Don't reconcile in broad daylight in the grass beside the street. If you're stupid enough to do this, please don't stop in Lavonia."

Police said the amorous pair who prompted the warning are now both facing public indecency charges.