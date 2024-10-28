Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A "Halloween crab" that stowed away on a flight from Costa Rica to Denver International Airport has a new home at the Denver Zoo.

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance said on social media that a flight crew discovered the blackback land crab -- also known as a Halloween crab, moon crab and Bermuda land crab -- was found by a flight crew after a plane from Costa Rica landed in Denver.

"Thanks to our amazing conservation partners at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this crab has found a safe and cozy home with us at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance," the post said.

The crab's arrival came just in time for Halloween.

"To lean into the Halloween spirit, you can catch this crab in our Animal Ambassador demonstrations at the Gates Amphitheatre all month long. After October, it will scuttle over to its permanent home in Tropical Discovery, where you can continue to learn about this charming crustacean," the post said.