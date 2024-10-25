Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 25, 2024 / 12:24 PM

Firefighters rescue parrot, owner's brother from California tree

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a parrot stuck in a tree -- as well as a teenager who become stranded trying to reach the bird.

Buena Park resident Safiya Hashimi said her pet cockatiel, Tweedy, was a birthday gift 6 months ago, and the bird flew the coop when startled this week.

Advertisement

"I dropped something and he just flew off my shoulder," Hashimi told KNBC-TV.

Tweedy landed on a high branch in a tree near the Buena Park Community Center, and her teenage brother attempted to climb the tree to retrieve the pet.

The boy found himself stranded on a branch where he couldn't climb any higher, or safely climb back down.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene and firefighter Shane Allan of Truck 17 used a ladder to reach first the teenager, then the bird.

Allan "proved that saving two birds with one ladder isn't just a figure of speech," the Fire Authority said on social media.

Hashimi said her brother and bird are both uninjured.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alabama couple's 16-foot, 10-inch okra plant might be world's largest
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Alabama couple's 16-foot, 10-inch okra plant might be world's largest
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama couple may have broken a Guinness World Record by growing an okra plant that reached a height of 16 feet, 10 inches.
Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A town in Saskatchewan, Canada, is facing one major hurdle in the run-up to its November municipal election: No one is running for mayor.
Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A bat escaped from a zoo in Germany by landing on a visiting woman and hiding in her clothes until she got home.
N.C. man's Monday morning routine earns him $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
N.C. man's Monday morning routine earns him $100,000 lottery prize
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man following his regular Monday morning routine had it pay off when he scored a $100,000 lottery prize.
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- England's Bristol Zoo is asking for the public's help to identify a "mysterious winged and horned creature" caught on a trail camera in a woodland area.
Runaway red kangaroo wrangled in Colorado
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Runaway red kangaroo wrangled in Colorado
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado engaged in a "hopping speed" pursuit with a red kangaroo taking a nighttime jaunt through the middle of a road.
Halloween decorations 'bruined' by three black bears
Odd News // 1 day ago
Halloween decorations 'bruined' by three black bears
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's doorbell camera captured video of a trio of black bear cubs making a meal out of her family's Halloween pumpkins and Amazon packages.
British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear
Odd News // 1 day ago
British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Office issued an official passport for fictional character Paddington Bear after a request from the makers of the upcoming film "Paddington in Peru."
S.C. man goes back to store for lottery ticket, wins $300,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
S.C. man goes back to store for lottery ticket, wins $300,000
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who decided not to buy a lottery ticket ended up changing his mind, going back to the store and winning $300,000.
Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time, sets Guinness record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time, sets Guinness record
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A woman from Bangladesh used chopsticks to lift one grain of rice at a time and managed to eat a record-breaking 37 pieces in one minute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor
Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket
Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement