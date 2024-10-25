Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a parrot stuck in a tree -- as well as a teenager who become stranded trying to reach the bird.

Buena Park resident Safiya Hashimi said her pet cockatiel, Tweedy, was a birthday gift 6 months ago, and the bird flew the coop when startled this week.

Advertisement

"I dropped something and he just flew off my shoulder," Hashimi told KNBC-TV.

Tweedy landed on a high branch in a tree near the Buena Park Community Center, and her teenage brother attempted to climb the tree to retrieve the pet.

The boy found himself stranded on a branch where he couldn't climb any higher, or safely climb back down.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene and firefighter Shane Allan of Truck 17 used a ladder to reach first the teenager, then the bird.

Allan "proved that saving two birds with one ladder isn't just a figure of speech," the Fire Authority said on social media.

Hashimi said her brother and bird are both uninjured.