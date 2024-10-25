Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a parrot stuck in a tree -- as well as a teenager who become stranded trying to reach the bird. Buena Park resident Safiya Hashimi said her pet cockatiel, Tweedy, was a birthday gift 6 months ago, and the bird flew the coop when startled this week. Advertisement "I dropped something and he just flew off my shoulder," Hashimi told KNBC-TV. Tweedy landed on a high branch in a tree near the Buena Park Community Center, and her teenage brother attempted to climb the tree to retrieve the pet. The boy found himself stranded on a branch where he couldn't climb any higher, or safely climb back down. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene and firefighter Shane Allan of Truck 17 used a ladder to reach first the teenager, then the bird. Allan "proved that saving two birds with one ladder isn't just a figure of speech," the Fire Authority said on social media. Hashimi said her brother and bird are both uninjured. Advertisement Read More Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket N.C. man's Monday morning routine earns him $100,000 lottery prize