Oct. 25, 2024 / 4:16 PM

Man wins lottery jackpot for the second time in 9 years

By Ben Hooper
Marc Finkbiner won a $148,443 lottery prize nine years after winning $29,048. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan man scored a $148,443 prize from the Michigan Lottery after previously winning $29,048 from the same game in 2015.

Portland resident Marc Finkbiner, 66, told Michigan Lottery officials he opted for the easy pick option when he bought a Club Keno The Jack at Hot Shots Tavern on Kent Street in Portland.

He matched eight of the 20 numbers in the drawing, earning a $148,443 prize.

"I was at Hot Shots Tavern with my wife playing Club Keno, and I won $3 on one ticket, so I reinvested my winnings and purchased another one," Finkbiner said. "I was watching the drawings and saw that all eight of my The Jack numbers were drawn and when the jackpot reset to $10,000, I knew I really won! When I showed my wife the ticket and told her I'd just won $148,443 she was amazed!"

The jackpot marks Finkbiner's second big win in the game.

"I won a $29,048 Club Keno The Jack prize back in 2015, so I am thrilled that I won again. Even though I've already won twice, I plan to keep playing because I believe there are more big wins in store for me," he said.

The winner said his prize money will go into savings.

"Winning this prize puts me one step closer to retirement," Finkbiner said.

