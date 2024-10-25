Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 25, 2024 / 4:45 PM

'Kitten' brought into German animal shelter turns out to be a wildcat

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A seemingly orphaned or abandoned kitten brought to an animal shelter in Germany displayed unusually aggressive behavior that resulted in it being identified as a European wildcat.

The Bergheim Animal Shelter said the small feline was brought in by a member of the public who found it alone on a country road and became concerned by the animal's aggressive behavior and refusal to eat.

Advertisement

Shelter staff suspected the kitten wasn't a domestic cat at all, and contacted the Retscheider Hof wildlife center, which confirmed the animal was a European wildcat, a protected wild species native to the area.

The wildlife center said the young wildcat is being cared for alongside another member of its species until they are old enough to be returned to the wild.

"We do our best to make their stay as comfortable as possible. Every progress they make is followed here with great enthusiasm and hope," a wildlife center spokesman told The Dodo.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man wins lottery jackpot for the second time in 9 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man wins lottery jackpot for the second time in 9 years
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan man scored a $148,443 prize from the Michigan Lottery after previously winning $29,048 from the same game in 2015.
Alabama couple's 16-foot, 10-inch okra plant might be world's largest
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Alabama couple's 16-foot, 10-inch okra plant might be world's largest
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama couple may have broken a Guinness World Record by growing an okra plant that reached a height of 16 feet, 10 inches.
Firefighters rescue parrot, owner's brother from California tree
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters rescue parrot, owner's brother from California tree
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a parrot stuck in a tree -- as well as a teenager who become stranded trying to reach the bird.
Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor
Odd News // 1 day ago
Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A town in Saskatchewan, Canada, is facing one major hurdle in the run-up to its November municipal election: No one is running for mayor.
Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A bat escaped from a zoo in Germany by landing on a visiting woman and hiding in her clothes until she got home.
N.C. man's Monday morning routine earns him $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. man's Monday morning routine earns him $100,000 lottery prize
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man following his regular Monday morning routine had it pay off when he scored a $100,000 lottery prize.
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- England's Bristol Zoo is asking for the public's help to identify a "mysterious winged and horned creature" caught on a trail camera in a woodland area.
Runaway red kangaroo wrangled in Colorado
Odd News // 1 day ago
Runaway red kangaroo wrangled in Colorado
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado engaged in a "hopping speed" pursuit with a red kangaroo taking a nighttime jaunt through the middle of a road.
Halloween decorations 'bruined' by three black bears
Odd News // 1 day ago
Halloween decorations 'bruined' by three black bears
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's doorbell camera captured video of a trio of black bear cubs making a meal out of her family's Halloween pumpkins and Amazon packages.
British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear
Odd News // 2 days ago
British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Office issued an official passport for fictional character Paddington Bear after a request from the makers of the upcoming film "Paddington in Peru."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor
Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket
Bat escapes German zoo by hiding in visitor's jacket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement