Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama couple may have broken a Guinness World Record by growing an okra plant that reached a height of 16 feet, 10 inches.

Mobile residents Terry and Candace Stevens said this was their first year planting okra in their garden, and they were shocked to see one of their plants reach for the sky.

"Actually, this is our first year planting," Terry Stevens told WALA-TV. "I think we started in March, and we started in seeds from my shed, and we transferred them out here, and they've just been growing ever since."

A crew from Byrd Surveying visited the couple's home to take an official measurement to submit to Guinness World Records. The plant was measured at 16 feet, 10 inches tall.

The record is currently held by New Orleans man Jack Reno Sweeney, whose okra plant was measured at 16 feet and 4 inches tall in 2022.