Dennis Pitt's regular Monday morning routine resulted in his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man following his regular Monday morning routine had it pay off when he scored a $100,000 lottery prize. Zebulon resident Dennis Pitt told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at Eagles Express on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale like he does every Monday morning to buy a coffee and a scratch-off lottery ticket.

He selected a $20 Win Big ticket, since it was recently released.

"I like playing the new tickets when they come out," Pitt said.

Pitt's choice earned him a $100,000 prize.

"It woke me up for sure," he said.